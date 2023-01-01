Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Honda Civic

166,688 KM

Details Description

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Babs Auto Sales

647-642-3511

Contact Seller
2006 Honda Civic

2006 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Honda Civic

LX

Location

Babs Auto Sales

433 Bloor St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 5Y5

647-642-3511

  1. 10637568
  2. 10637568
  3. 10637568
  4. 10637568
  5. 10637568
  6. 10637568
  7. 10637568
  8. 10637568
  9. 10637568
  10. 10637568
  11. 10637568
  12. 10637568
  13. 10637568
Contact Seller

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
166,688KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10637568
  • Stock #: 1129
  • VIN: 1HGFA164X6L810574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 166,688 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED
We are including a free 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package]
NO HIDDEN FEES

- WHAT YOU GET -- 5 passengers
- air conditioning
- keyless entry
- power windows
- power locks
- PEACE OF MIND PURCHASE -
We gladly provide a FREE history report on every vehicle. In addition, we offer extended warranties to best suit your needs. We are here to assist you before and after your purchase.
Come visit us at your earliest convenience.
Babs Auto Sales
433 Bloor Street W.
Oshawa, ON L1J 5Y5
647-642-3511 Ext.1
Or
416-315-7223
Mon - Fri: 9am to 6pm / Sat: 10am to 4pm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Babs Auto Sales

2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 168,382 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Rogue S
 163,495 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2006 Honda Civic LX
 166,688 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Babs Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Babs Auto Sales

Babs Auto Sales

433 Bloor St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 5Y5

Call Dealer

647-642-XXXX

(click to show)

647-642-3511

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory