2006 Hyundai Elantra
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
178,985KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9448027
- VIN: KMHDM55D16U168211
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 178,985 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 Hyundai Elantra Hatch Back
2.0 Litre 4 Cylinder
$4,295.00 plus taxes and Licensing
CERTIFIED!
178985 km
CLEAN CARFAX!
CLEAN VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT!
Power Windows, Power Locks, AC, Alloys, Keyless Entry!
CALL US TODAY!
FANAA AUTO GROUP
www.FanaaAuto.com
Fanaa.Autogroup@gmail.com
416 356-3904
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Covers
