2006 Hyundai Elantra

178,985 KM

$4,295

+ tax & licensing
$4,295

+ taxes & licensing

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

416-356-3904

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7

416-356-3904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,295

+ taxes & licensing

178,985KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9448027
  • VIN: KMHDM55D16U168211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 178,985 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Hyundai Elantra Hatch Back

 

 

 

2.0 Litre 4 Cylinder

 

 

 

$4,295.00 plus taxes and Licensing

 

 

 

CERTIFIED!

 

 

 

178985 km

 

 

 

CLEAN CARFAX!

 

 

 

CLEAN VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT! 

 

 

 

Power Windows, Power Locks, AC, Alloys, Keyless Entry!

 

 

 

CALL US TODAY!

 

 

 

FANAA AUTO GROUP

 

www.FanaaAuto.com

 

Fanaa.Autogroup@gmail.com 

 

416 356-3904

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7

416-356-3904

