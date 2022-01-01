Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Jaguar XJ

264,989 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

416-356-3904

Contact Seller
2006 Jaguar XJ

2006 Jaguar XJ

Vanden Plas

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Jaguar XJ

Vanden Plas

Location

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7

416-356-3904

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

264,989KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8114533

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 264,989 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 JAGUAR XJ VANDEN PLAS LWB! 

4.2 L V8

 

NO RUST

BEAUTIFUL CAR!

NAVIGATION

LEATHER

KEYLESS ENTRY

POWER LOCKS

POWER WINDOWS

HEATED SEATS

SUNROOF

ALLOY WHEELS

AND MORE!

 

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE !

 

CALL US TODAY!

 

FANAA AUTO GROUP

Fanaa.Autogroup@gmail.com

416 356-3904

www.fanaaauto.com

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Sunroof / Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

2006 Jaguar XJ Vande...
 264,989 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2009 Subaru Legacy
 216,150 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic
2008 Mercedes-Benz B...
 0 KM
$3,395 + tax & lic

Email Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-3904

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory