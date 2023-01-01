$6,999+ tax & licensing
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
A&P Auto Centre
905-571-1277
2006 Lexus GS 300
4DR SDN AWD
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
255,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9708628
- VIN: jthch96s760010812
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 255,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Additional Features
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
