2006 Lexus IS 250

246,384 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

416-356-3904

IS 250

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7

416-356-3904

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

246,384KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8226681
  • VIN: Jthck262665002129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 246,384 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 LEXUS IS250 AWD

$6995.00 + TAXES and Licensing

246384m

LOADED!

BLUETOOTH

NAVIGATION

BACK UP CAMERA

SUNROOF

LEATHER 

KEYLESS ENTRY

ALLOY WHEELS

HEATED SEATS

POWER SEATS 

POWER LOCKS

A/C & MUCH MORE!!!

$6995.00 +TAX & LICENSING

Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $695 Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

 

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE !

CALL US TODAY!

 

FANAA AUTO GROUP 

www.fanaaauto.com

Fanaa.Autogroup@gmail.com

416 356-3904

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7

