Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>4X4 V6 WINTER BEATER!!  SNOW THIS SUNDAY!!  6 Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission,  LOADED! LEATHER, POWER SLIDER ROOF, ALUMIMUM RIMS, 3 ROW SEATS, 7 PASSENGER SEATING, Black in Colour, Air, Tilt, PW, PL, Power Mirrors, Delay Wipers, CD Player and more. Runs and Drives Very Well.  $2500+tax & licensing.  AS IS SPECIAL. Vehicle came in on trade-in.  Was registered and driven by previous owner.  We are required by law to include disclaimer for all as is vehicles.  ****OMVIC Disclaimer**** “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense.  Phone: (905) 579-6777 or (905) 718-5032. OLYMPIA AUTO CENTRE.   Visit our new location at 226 Bloor Street East, Oshawa. Just West of Ritson Road on North side of Street. Directly across from The Bakers Table Bakery.  Over 25 years in business, since 1999.  Open Monday thru Saturday from 11:00 A.M. - 9:00 P.M. by appointment, just call in advance to book a time. Thank you.</p>

2006 Nissan Pathfinder

309,000 KM

Details Description

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2006 Nissan Pathfinder

LE 4X4

Watch This Vehicle
13484849

2006 Nissan Pathfinder

LE 4X4

Location

Olympia Auto Center

226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6

905-579-6777

  1. 1768635906
  2. 1768635906
  3. 1768635906
  4. 1768635906
  5. 1768635904
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
309,000KM
As Is Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 309,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4X4 V6 WINTER BEATER!!  SNOW THIS SUNDAY!!  6 Cylinder Engine, Automatic Transmission,  LOADED! LEATHER, POWER SLIDER ROOF, ALUMIMUM RIMS, 3 ROW SEATS, 7 PASSENGER SEATING, Black in Colour, Air, Tilt, PW, PL, Power Mirrors, Delay Wipers, CD Player and more. Runs and Drives Very Well.  $2500+tax & licensing.  AS IS SPECIAL. Vehicle came in on trade-in.  Was registered and driven by previous owner.  We are required by law to include disclaimer for all as is vehicles.  ****OMVIC Disclaimer**** “This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.  Phone: (905) 579-6777 or (905) 718-5032. OLYMPIA AUTO CENTRE.   Visit our new location at 226 Bloor Street East, Oshawa. Just West of Ritson Road on North side of Street. Directly across from The Baker's Table Bakery.  Over 25 years in business, since 1999.  Open Monday thru Saturday from 11:00 A.M. - 9:00 P.M. by appointment, just call in advance to book a time. Thank you.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Olympia Auto Center

Used 2014 Jeep Compass North 4X4 ONLY 154000 KMS! for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 Jeep Compass North 4X4 ONLY 154000 KMS! 154,000 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Rondo LX for sale in Oshawa, ON
2014 Kia Rondo LX 235,000 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA6 GS for sale in Oshawa, ON
2011 Mazda MAZDA6 GS 158,000 KM $5,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Olympia Auto Center

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Olympia Auto Center

Olympia Auto Center

226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-579-XXXX

(click to show)

905-579-6777

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Olympia Auto Center

905-579-6777

2006 Nissan Pathfinder