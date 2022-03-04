Menu
2006 Pontiac Torrent

329,000 KM

$2,999

$2,999

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

2006 Pontiac Torrent

2006 Pontiac Torrent

Sport

2006 Pontiac Torrent

Sport

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 329,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Pontiac Torent v6 3.4L- This Vehicle sold ASIS : " the motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represtented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. the vehicle may not be fit for use as a mean of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. it may not be possible to registeer the vehicle to be driven in its current condition"

Has 4 brand new tires on alloy's- 

WWW.oshawafineautosale.ca or call main line 289 653 1993. to see more of our dealership’s vehicles on Kijiji, carpages-cargurus-market place or our web. page,  Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from. Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. 766 Simcoe Street South, in Oshawa , just south of 401 and bloor.

 

TRADE IN -  SUV- RUN AND DRIVE.  NOT INSPECTED. INTRESTED . DROP BY AND CHECK IT OUT.  don't ask us question on what does need for certification.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

