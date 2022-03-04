$2,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
289-653-1993
2006 Pontiac Torrent
Sport
Location
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales
766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 8640188
- VIN: 2ckdl63f666197969
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 329,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 Pontiac Torent v6 3.4L- This Vehicle sold ASIS : " the motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represtented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. the vehicle may not be fit for use as a mean of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. it may not be possible to registeer the vehicle to be driven in its current condition"
Has 4 brand new tires on alloy's-
WWW.oshawafineautosale.ca or call main line 289 653 1993. to see more of our dealership’s vehicles on Kijiji, carpages-cargurus-market place or our web. page, Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from. Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. 766 Simcoe Street South, in Oshawa , just south of 401 and bloor.
TRADE IN - SUV- RUN AND DRIVE. NOT INSPECTED. INTRESTED . DROP BY AND CHECK IT OUT. don't ask us question on what does need for certification.
Vehicle Features
