Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Pontiac Vibe

271,558 KM

Details Description Features

$2,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2006 Pontiac Vibe

2006 Pontiac Vibe

4DR WGN FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Pontiac Vibe

4DR WGN FWD

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1678748106
  2. 1678748111
  3. 1678748116
  4. 1678748122
  5. 1678748127
  6. 1678748189
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,989

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
271,558KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9708712
  • VIN: 5Y2SL658X6Z453838

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 271,558 KM

Vehicle Description

GOOD FIXER UPPER. COME BY TO INSPECT.

SOLD AS IS, UNFIT, UNCERTIFIED AND NO INSPECTION AVAILABLE.

“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Equalizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 198,724 KM
$9,989 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 79,064 KM
$23,989 + tax & lic
2008 Buick Lucerne 4...
 124,626 KM
$7,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory