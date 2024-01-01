Menu
<p>4 Cylinder, 5 Speed Manual Transmisson, White in Colour, Air, Tilt, PW, PL, Power Mirrors, Delay Wipers, CD Player and more. Runs and Drives Very Well. $4995+tax & licensing. CERTIFIED. WARRANTY AVAILABLE. Phone: (905) 579-6777 or (905) 718-5032. OLYMPIA AUTO CENTRE.   Visit our new location at 226 Bloor Street East, Oshawa. Just West of Ritson Road on North side of Street. Directly across from The Bakers Table Bakery. 25 years in business, since 1999.  Appointments available Monday thru Saturday from 1-9.  Sunday 3-7. Thank you. </p>

2006 Toyota Yaris

133,000 KM

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
2006 Toyota Yaris

ES

2006 Toyota Yaris

ES

Location

Olympia Auto Center

226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6

905-579-6777

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
133,000KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,000 KM

Vehicle Description

4 Cylinder, 5 Speed Manual Transmisson, White in Colour, Air, Tilt, PW, PL, Power Mirrors, Delay Wipers, CD Player and more. Runs and Drives Very Well. $4995+tax & licensing. CERTIFIED. WARRANTY AVAILABLE. Phone: (905) 579-6777 or (905) 718-5032. OLYMPIA AUTO CENTRE.   Visit our new location at 226 Bloor Street East, Oshawa. Just West of Ritson Road on North side of Street. Directly across from The Baker's Table Bakery. 25 years in business, since 1999.  Appointments available Monday thru Saturday from 1-9.  Sunday 3-7. Thank you. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Olympia Auto Center

Olympia Auto Center

226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6

905-579-6777

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Olympia Auto Center

905-579-6777

2006 Toyota Yaris