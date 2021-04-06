2007 Chevrolet Avalanche

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,900 + taxes & licensing 1 5 4 , 5 0 0 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 6878103

6878103 Stock #: 306722

306722 VIN: 3GNFK12317G306722

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 154,500 KM

Vehicle Features Packages LTZ Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rearview Camera Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Cargo shade Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio DVD / Entertainment Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Lumbar Support Exterior Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Running Boards/Side Steps Warranty Warranty Included Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Bed Liner Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Manuals Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire 2 X Keys & FOB's

