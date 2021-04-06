+ taxes & licensing
905-728-6511
56 Bloor St. East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M2
905-728-6511
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2007 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ, Black on Black with leather and sunroof. Loaded with Navi, DVD and plenty more. Recent new brakes and suspension service. Well maintained. 6 month unlimited KM warranty seals & gaskets included. Vehicle drives and runs excellent. Please call or email for futher details.
Due to the current Covid pandemic we are open by appointment only. Please email or call to arrange a viewing.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
56 Bloor St. East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M2