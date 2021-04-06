Menu
2007 Chevrolet Avalanche

154,500 KM

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
LTZ

Location

56 Bloor St. East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

154,500KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6878103
  • Stock #: 306722
  • VIN: 3GNFK12317G306722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,500 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ, Black on Black with leather and sunroof. Loaded with Navi, DVD and plenty more. Recent new brakes and suspension service. Well maintained. 6 month unlimited KM warranty seals & gaskets included. Vehicle drives and runs excellent. Please call or email for futher details. 
Due to the current Covid pandemic we are open by appointment only. Please email or call to arrange a viewing. 

Vehicle Features

LTZ
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rearview Camera
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Running Boards/Side Steps
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Manuals
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
2 X Keys & FOB's

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

