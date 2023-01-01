$1,999+ tax & licensing
905-571-1277
2007 Chevrolet Equinox
FWD 4DR LS
Location
A&P Auto Centre
239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$1,999
- Listing ID: 10186233
- VIN: 2cndl13f676110207
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 262,000 KM
Vehicle Features
