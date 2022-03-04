$10,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
Mint Auto Sales
905-240-6468
2007 Chevrolet Express
2007 Chevrolet Express
Location
Mint Auto Sales
450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4
905-240-6468
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
165,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8576324
- Stock #: 651
- VIN: 1GCGG25V171249115
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 165,500 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Bucket Seats
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Mint Auto Sales
450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4