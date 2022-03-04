Menu
2007 Chevrolet Express

165,500 KM

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
Mint Auto Sales

905-240-6468

Location

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

905-240-6468

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

165,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8576324
  • Stock #: 651
  • VIN: 1GCGG25V171249115

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 165,500 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Bucket Seats
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mint Auto Sales

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

905-240-6468

