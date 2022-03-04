$6,960+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,960
+ taxes & licensing
Rockcliff Auto Oshawa
905-240-0937
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LTZ
Location
Rockcliff Auto Oshawa
226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6
905-240-0937
$6,960
+ taxes & licensing
370,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8596409
- Stock #: C548158
- VIN: 2GCEK13M771548158
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C548158
- Mileage 370,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This truck is sold AS-IS
Nice LTZ Crew cab 4x4, Runs good.
This Vehicle is being offered in AS-IS condition This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
4x4
Parking Sensors
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Rockcliff Auto Oshawa
Rockcliff Auto Oshawa
226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6