2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

370,000 KM

$6,960

+ tax & licensing
$6,960

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Oshawa

905-240-0937

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LTZ

2007 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" LTZ

Rockcliff Auto Oshawa

226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6

905-240-0937

$6,960

+ taxes & licensing

370,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8596409
  • Stock #: C548158
  • VIN: 2GCEK13M771548158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C548158
  • Mileage 370,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This truck is sold AS-IS

Nice LTZ Crew cab 4x4, Runs good.

This Vehicle is being offered in AS-IS condition This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
4x4
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rockcliff Auto Oshawa

Rockcliff Auto Oshawa

226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6

905-240-0937

