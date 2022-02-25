$8,995+ tax & licensing
2007 Dodge Charger
R/T
Location
Fanaa Auto Group Inc.
205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 8415312
- VIN: 2B3KK53H77H762024
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 196,812 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Dodge Charger 5.7L AWD
Rare AWD!
$8995.00 +TAX & LICENSING
Black with Beige Leather combo!
Drives good lots of Power
Leather, Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, Power Locks, Air conditioning, Keyless entry
And More!
Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. This car can be certified for and additional $695 but if not Certified then As per OMVIC required disclosure, this vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and may not be mechanically sound until Certified.
Financing is available!
Good, bad or no credit? We can help!
Warranty packages are available for up to 3 years and are renewable!
FANAA AUTO GROUP
Fanaa.Autogroup@gmail.com
www.fanaaauto.com
Vehicle Features
