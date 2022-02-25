Menu
2007 Dodge Charger

196,812 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

416-356-3904

R/T

R/T

205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

196,812KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8415312
  • VIN: 2B3KK53H77H762024

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,812 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 Dodge Charger 5.7L  AWD

Rare AWD!

 

$8995.00 +TAX & LICENSING

 

Black with Beige Leather combo!

 

Drives good lots of Power

 

Leather, Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, Power Locks, Air conditioning, Keyless entry

And More!

Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. This car can be certified for and additional $695 but if not Certified then As per OMVIC required disclosure, this vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and may not be mechanically sound until Certified.

 

Financing is available! 

 

Good, bad or no credit? We can help! 

Warranty packages are available for up to 3 years and are renewable!

 

FANAA AUTO GROUP

Fanaa.Autogroup@gmail.com 

416 356-3904

www.fanaaauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

