2007 Dodge Ram 1500

270,276 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

416-356-3904

2007 Dodge Ram 1500

2007 Dodge Ram 1500

Laramie

2007 Dodge Ram 1500

Laramie

Location

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7

416-356-3904

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

270,276KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8186973
  • VIN: 1D7HU182X7S165173

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 270,276 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 DODGE RAM 1500 LARAMIE!

5.7L HEMI

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5"

 

$9995.00 CERTIFIED + TAXES & LICENSING

270276 km

REMOTE STARTER

BACK UP CAMERA

NAVIGATION

BLUETOOTH

LEATHER

HEATED SEATS

KEYLESS ENTRY

POWER LOCKS

POWER WINDOWS

AND MORE!!

 

$9995.00 CERTIFIED

+ TAXES & LICENSING

 

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE !

CALL US TODAY!

FANAA AUTO GROUP

www.fanaaauto.com

Fanaa.Autogroup@gmail.com

416 356-3904

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
Adjustable Pedals
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7

