$9,995+ tax & licensing
2007 Dodge Ram 1500
Laramie
Location
205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
270,276KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8186973
- VIN: 1D7HU182X7S165173
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 270,276 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 DODGE RAM 1500 LARAMIE!
5.7L HEMI
4WD QUAD CAB 140.5"
REMOTE STARTER
BACK UP CAMERA
NAVIGATION
BLUETOOTH
LEATHER
HEATED SEATS
KEYLESS ENTRY
POWER LOCKS
POWER WINDOWS
AND MORE!!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
CD Player
Bluetooth
Adjustable Pedals
Conventional Spare Tire
