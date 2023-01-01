$8,999+ tax & licensing
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
905-721-8168
2007 Ford Ranger
SPORT
Location
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-721-8168
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
221,842KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9903221
- VIN: 1FTYR44U07PA73951
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 221,842 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3