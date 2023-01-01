Menu
2007 Ford Ranger

221,842 KM

$8,999

$8,999

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

2007 Ford Ranger

2007 Ford Ranger

SPORT

2007 Ford Ranger

SPORT

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

221,842KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9903221
  • VIN: 1FTYR44U07PA73951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 221,842 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

