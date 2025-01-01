Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Hummer H3

124,153 KM

Details Features

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2007 Hummer H3

SUV

Watch This Vehicle
12777701

2007 Hummer H3

SUV

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

  1. 1753126526
  2. 1753126533
  3. 1753126514
  4. 1753126518
  5. 1753126532
  6. 1753126528
  7. 1753126527
  8. 1753126534
  9. 1753126519
  10. 1753126522
  11. 1753126524
  12. 1753126522
  13. 1753126529
  14. 1753126511
  15. 1753126532
  16. 1753126532
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
124,153KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5GTDN13E678231019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pewter
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,153 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2007 Hummer H3 SUV for sale in Oshawa, ON
2007 Hummer H3 SUV 124,153 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Oshawa, ON
2010 Dodge Journey SXT 159,223 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe for sale in Oshawa, ON
2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 166,504 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

2007 Hummer H3