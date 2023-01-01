Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Hyundai Tucson

210,615 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2007 Hyundai Tucson

2007 Hyundai Tucson

4WD 4dr V6 Auto GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Hyundai Tucson

4WD 4dr V6 Auto GLS

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1683392131
  2. 1683392135
  3. 1683392141
  4. 1683392145
  5. 1683392150
  6. 1683392261
  7. 1683392283
  8. 1683392299
  9. 1683392314
  10. 1683392327
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
210,615KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9922259
  • VIN: KM8JM72D57U566932

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Light Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 210,615 KM

Vehicle Description

“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

2007 Hyundai Tucson ...
 210,615 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet C/K 3...
 160,979 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Chrysler Town &...
 197,402 KM
$9,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory