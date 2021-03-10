2007 Kia Rondo

+ taxes & licensing
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
Vehicle Highlights:
Volcanic Red Exterior on Grey Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, 7 Passenger, Power Sunroof, Power & Heated Seats, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering, Rear Folding Seats, Steering Wheel Controls, Tilt Steering and Much More!
Manager's Notes:
"Roomy enough to fit a family of 7 comfortably and still fuel-efficient! Very clean unit, the body is in solid condition and so as the leather! No rips, no tears, and stains! Feel free to drop by or give us a call ahead of time, this beauty sure won't last!" - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
