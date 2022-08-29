Menu
2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

212,826 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

4dr Sdn V8 RWD

4dr Sdn V8 RWD

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7

416-356-3904

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

212,826KM
Used
As Is Condition
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 9052774
  • VIN: WDDNG71X27A016233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 212,826 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 MERCEDES S550 LWB 

$10,995.00 plus taxes and Licensing

AS IS SPECIAL!

Rebuilt transmission will come with 1 year transmission warranty!

212826 km

CLEAN VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT! 

FULLY LOADED WITH: Leather Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Keyless, Sunroof, Memory Driver Seats, Leather Interior, Sunroof, Parking Sensors 

 Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $695 Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle may not be driveable if not certified.

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE !

CALL US TODAY!

FANAA AUTO GROUP

Fanaa.Autogroup@gmail.com 

416 356-3904

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection

205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7

416-356-3904

