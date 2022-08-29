$10,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-3904
2007 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
4dr Sdn V8 RWD
Location
Fanaa Auto Group Inc.
205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7
416-356-3904
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9052774
- VIN: WDDNG71X27A016233
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 212,826 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 MERCEDES S550 LWB
$10,995.00 plus taxes and Licensing
AS IS SPECIAL!
Rebuilt transmission will come with 1 year transmission warranty!
212826 km
CLEAN VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT!
FULLY LOADED WITH: Leather Seats, Power Windows, Power Locks, AC Dual Climate Control, Alloys, Heated Leather Front Seats, Keyless, Sunroof, Memory Driver Seats, Leather Interior, Sunroof, Parking Sensors
Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $695 Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle may not be driveable if not certified.
FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE !
CALL US TODAY!
FANAA AUTO GROUP
Fanaa.Autogroup@gmail.com
416 356-3904
Vehicle Features
