2007 MINI Cooper

150,000 KM

Details Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
A&P Auto Centre

905-571-1277

2dr Cpe

Location

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-571-1277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

150,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8986411
  • VIN: wmwmf33587tt58185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Automatic Headlights

