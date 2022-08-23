$7,999+ tax & licensing
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
A&P Auto Centre
905-571-1277
2007 MINI Cooper
2007 MINI Cooper
2dr Cpe
Location
A&P Auto Centre
239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-571-1277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
150,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8986411
- VIN: wmwmf33587tt58185
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
A&P Auto Centre
239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3