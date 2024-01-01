Menu
2007 Pontiac G6

208,825 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2007 Pontiac G6

GT

2007 Pontiac G6

GT

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
208,825KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G2ZH361474125446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 208,825 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Convertible Hardtop
Active suspension

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-721-8168

647-808-7929
2007 Pontiac G6