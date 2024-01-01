$7,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2007 Pontiac G6
GT
2007 Pontiac G6
GT
Location
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
905-721-8168
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
208,825KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G2ZH361474125446
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 208,825 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Additional Features
Convertible Hardtop
Active suspension
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 240,406 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Journey SE 238,838 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Elantra GT GT 0 $9,999 + tax & lic
Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-721-XXXX(click to show)
905-721-8168
Alternate Numbers647-808-7929
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.
905-721-8168
2007 Pontiac G6