Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Pontiac G6

298,600 KM

Details Description Features

$1,889

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$1,889

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2007 Pontiac G6

2007 Pontiac G6

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Pontiac G6

GT

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,889

+ taxes & licensing

298,600KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6085845
  • VIN: 1g2zh351x74160381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 298,600 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold "as is," unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Adjustable Pedals
Convertible Hardtop
Active suspension

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
 198,400 KM
$4,989 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Impal...
 135,100 KM
$4,989 + tax & lic
2005 Toyota Echo CE
 161,808 KM
$3,989 + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory