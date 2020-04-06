Menu
Account
Sign In

2007 Pontiac Montana

w/1SC

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Pontiac Montana

w/1SC

Location

DWK Auto Sales Inc.

218 Bloor St E - Unit 4, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6

416-262-4722

Contact Seller

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 148,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4833168
  • VIN: 1GMDV33197D185107
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

This Elegant 2007 Pontiac Montana is ready for you. Spotting OEM alloys Rims, it's got the looks and with 7 seats, lots of trunk space, you'll have all the room you need. This car is certified by our professional licensed mechanic. Call 416-262-4722 to book a viewing.
Other features:
- DVD player and Screen
- Powered sliding doors
- Powered seats/windows/mirrors
- Cruise control
Lots more...

$3999 +HST & Licencing
At DWK AUTO SALES INC, we believe in delivering the best quality to our customers. We put our customers first and always ensure that all our customers’ needs are met. Quality you can trust; with 5 star customer service.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Sliding Doors
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DWK Auto Sales Inc.

2014 Kia Optima LX
 142,000 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

DWK Auto Sales Inc.

DWK Auto Sales Inc.

218 Bloor St E - Unit 4, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-262-XXXX

(click to show)

416-262-4722

Send A Message