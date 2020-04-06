218 Bloor St E - Unit 4, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6
416-262-4722
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
This Elegant 2007 Pontiac Montana is ready for you. Spotting OEM alloys Rims, it's got the looks and with 7 seats, lots of trunk space, you'll have all the room you need. This car is certified by our professional licensed mechanic. Call 416-262-4722 to book a viewing.
Other features:
- DVD player and Screen
- Powered sliding doors
- Powered seats/windows/mirrors
- Cruise control
Lots more...
$3999 +HST & Licencing
At DWK AUTO SALES INC, we believe in delivering the best quality to our customers. We put our customers first and always ensure that all our customers’ needs are met. Quality you can trust; with 5 star customer service.
