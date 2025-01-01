Menu
2008 AUDI  A4  s line 4 DOOR AUTOMATIC IN GOOD CONDITION RUNS AND DRIVES SELING AS IS 

 

''POWER WINDOWS 

'POWER LOCKS 

'KEYLESS ENTRY 

TILTETED STEARING 

'SUNROOF 

CD 

'AM/FM CD CHANGER 

'HEATED SETS 

'TINTED WINDOWS 

CRUISE CONTROL 

CLEAN LEATHER INTERIOR 

ALLOY RIMS 

LOTS LOTS MORE 

SELLING AS IS 

 

DEALER 

300,000 km 

$1500 plus applicable tax 

The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold "as-is" and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense.

 

 

SHUAIB AUTO 

766 SIMCOE 

'STREET SOUTH 

'OSHAWA 

647 303 7143

Shuaib Auto

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

(647) 303-7143

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Champagne
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 300,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

