2008 Audi A8

200,628 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

416-356-3904

2008 Audi A8

2008 Audi A8

2008 Audi A8

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7

416-356-3904

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

200,628KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8429574
  • VIN: WAUMV44E07N003233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Navy Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,628 KM

Vehicle Description

2007 AUDI A8L

$10,995.00 +TAX & LICENSING

Beautiful Navy Blue on Brown Leather!

Drives great with lots of Power

Fully Loaded!

Navigation, Backup Camera,  push start, Leather, Alloy Wheels, Power Windows, Power seats, Air conditioning, Keyless entry

And More!

Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. This car can be certified for and additional $695 but if not Certified then As per OMVIC required disclosure, this vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and may not be mechanically sound until Certified.

 

Financing is available! 

Good, bad or no credit? We can help! 

 

Warranty packages are available for up to 3 years and are renewable!

 

FANAA AUTO GROUP

Fanaa.Autogroup@gmail.com 

416 356-3904

www.fanaaauto.com

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Push Button Start
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7

