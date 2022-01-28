$8,495+ tax & licensing
$8,495
+ taxes & licensing
Fanaa Auto Group Inc.
416-356-3904
2008 BMW 3 Series
335xi
Location
Fanaa Auto Group Inc.
205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
233,455KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8186970
- VIN: WBAWC73568E065299
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 233,455 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 BMW COUPE 335xi AWD
$8495.00 CERTIFIED!
4 BRAND NEW TIRES
FRONT AND REAR BRAKES JUST DONE!
233455km
LOADED!
NAVIGATION
BLUETOOTH
LEATHER
KEYLESS ENTRY
ALLOY WHEELS
HEATED SEATS
POWER SEATS
POWER LOCKS
CD PLAYER,
A/C & MUCH MORE!!!
FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE !
CALL US TODAY!
www.fanaaauto.com
Fanaa.Autogroup@gmail.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Cell Phone Hookup
Sun/Moonroof
