2008 BMW 3 Series

233,455 KM

Details Description Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

416-356-3904

335xi

Location

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7

416-356-3904

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

233,455KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8186970
  • VIN: WBAWC73568E065299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 233,455 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 BMW COUPE 335xi AWD

$8495.00 CERTIFIED!

4 BRAND NEW TIRES 

FRONT AND REAR  BRAKES JUST DONE!

233455km

LOADED!

NAVIGATION 

BLUETOOTH

LEATHER 

KEYLESS ENTRY

ALLOY WHEELS

HEATED SEATS

POWER SEATS 

POWER LOCKS

CD PLAYER, 

A/C & MUCH MORE!!!

 

SOLD FOR $8495 

 

+TAX & LICENSING

 

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE !

CALL US TODAY!

 

FANAA AUTO GROUP

www.fanaaauto.com

Fanaa.Autogroup@gmail.com

416 356-3904

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Turbocharged
Cell Phone Hookup
Sun/Moonroof

