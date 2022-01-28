Menu
2008 BMW 5 Series

212,780 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

416-356-3904

2008 BMW 5 Series

2008 BMW 5 Series

550i

2008 BMW 5 Series

550i

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7

416-356-3904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

212,780KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8169061
  VIN: WBANW53518CT51161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Siver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 212,780 KM

Vehicle Description

$11,995 CERTIFIED plus taxes and Licensing

2008 BMW 550i RWD w/ M PACKAGE

4.8L V8with 360 HP

CLEAN CARFAX

Comes with 2 sets of tires and Rims. See photos with OEM Rims...currently on winters

 

H & R LOWERING SPRINGS

VALVE EXHAUST WITH OWN REMOTE

M PACKAGE

COMFORT ACCESS

HEADS UP DISPLAY

NAVIGATION

LEATHER SEATS

POWER ACCESORIES

HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL

SUNROOF

 

Very clean vehicle, runs and Drives Great!

 

$11,995 CERTIFIED plus taxes and Licensing

 

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE.

 

FANAA AUTO GROUP

Fanaa.Autogroup@gmail.com 

416 356-3904

www.fanaaauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7

416-356-3904

