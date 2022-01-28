$11,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-3904
2008 BMW 5 Series
550i
Location
Fanaa Auto Group Inc.
205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7
416-356-3904
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8169061
- VIN: WBANW53518CT51161
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Siver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 212,780 KM
Vehicle Description
$11,995 CERTIFIED plus taxes and Licensing
2008 BMW 550i RWD w/ M PACKAGE
4.8L V8with 360 HP
CLEAN CARFAX
Comes with 2 sets of tires and Rims. See photos with OEM Rims...currently on winters
H & R LOWERING SPRINGS
VALVE EXHAUST WITH OWN REMOTE
M PACKAGE
COMFORT ACCESS
HEADS UP DISPLAY
NAVIGATION
LEATHER SEATS
POWER ACCESORIES
HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL
SUNROOF
Very clean vehicle, runs and Drives Great!
$11,995 CERTIFIED plus taxes and Licensing
FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE.
FANAA AUTO GROUP
Fanaa.Autogroup@gmail.com
416 356-3904
www.fanaaauto.com
Vehicle Features
