2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT

281,000 KM

Details

Make it Yours
Rockcliff Auto Oshawa

905-240-0937

AWD 4dr

Location

226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6

281,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: C182446
  • VIN: 3GYFK628X8G182446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 281,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded Escalade EXT 6.2L!!! AWD!!!

Offering it for sale AS-IS before reconditioning it for sale after the lockdown.

Please call or Email to make an appointment to view, Will not talk price without buyer physically present.

Financing is not available on AS-IS vehicles


This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The

vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to

be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
DVD / Entertainment
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic

