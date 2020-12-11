2008 Cadillac Escalade EXT

+ taxes & licensing
905-240-0937
226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6
Loaded Escalade EXT 6.2L!!! AWD!!!
Offering it for sale AS-IS before reconditioning it for sale after the lockdown.
Please call or Email to make an appointment to view, Will not talk price without buyer physically present.
Financing is not available on AS-IS vehicles
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The
vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to
be driven in its current condition.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
