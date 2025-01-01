Menu
***LOW MILEAGE***PHENOMENAL CONDITION FULL SIZE CHEVROLET SEDAN W/ EXTRAORDINARY MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE EVER RELIABLE 6 CYLINDER 3.5L VVT ENGINE, LOADED W/ KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER SEATS, AIR CONDITIONING, ON-STAR ASSIST, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, AM/FM//CD RADIO, CRUISE CONTROL, WARRANTIES AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit www.bossauto.ca for more details!

2008 Chevrolet Impala

82,681 KM

$7,698

+ tax & licensing
2008 Chevrolet Impala

2LS

12128850

2008 Chevrolet Impala

2LS

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,698

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,681KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2G1WB58K881203203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,681 KM

Vehicle Description

***LOW MILEAGE***PHENOMENAL CONDITION FULL SIZE CHEVROLET SEDAN W/ EXTRAORDINARY MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE EVER RELIABLE 6 CYLINDER 3.5L VVT ENGINE, LOADED W/ KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER SEATS, AIR CONDITIONING, ON-STAR ASSIST, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, AM/FM//CD RADIO, CRUISE CONTROL, WARRANTIES AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit www.bossauto.ca for more details!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Boss Auto

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$7,698

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto

905-721-1200

2008 Chevrolet Impala