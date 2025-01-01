$7,698+ tax & licensing
2008 Chevrolet Impala
2LS
Location
Boss Auto
1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
905-721-1200
Certified
$7,698
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 82,681 KM
Vehicle Description
***LOW MILEAGE***PHENOMENAL CONDITION FULL SIZE CHEVROLET SEDAN W/ EXTRAORDINARY MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE EVER RELIABLE 6 CYLINDER 3.5L VVT ENGINE, LOADED W/ KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER SEATS, AIR CONDITIONING, ON-STAR ASSIST, CRUISE CONTROL, AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, AM/FM//CD RADIO, CRUISE CONTROL, WARRANTIES AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit www.bossauto.ca for more details!
