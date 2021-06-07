Menu
2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

246,000 KM

$9,960

+ tax & licensing
$9,960

+ taxes & licensing

Rockcliff Auto Oshawa

905-240-0937

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2WD Ext Cab 134.0" WT

2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2WD Ext Cab 134.0" WT

Rockcliff Auto Oshawa

226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6

905-240-0937

$9,960

+ taxes & licensing

246,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7207622
  • Stock #: C132778
  • VIN: 1GCEC19C08Z132778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # C132778
  • Mileage 246,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Meet "Subby Bob" this Silverado is a very rare configuration, Extended cab with the "supershort" box traditionally found on the Crew Cab.

This Is an Ex- Municipal Truck and is in Excellent overall condition, Like new tires, no visible rust.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Automatic
RWD

Rockcliff Auto Oshawa

Rockcliff Auto Oshawa

226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6

