2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$9,960 + taxes & licensing 2 4 6 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7207622

7207622 Stock #: C132778

C132778 VIN: 1GCEC19C08Z132778

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # C132778

Mileage 246,000 KM

Vehicle Features Comfort Air Conditioning Additional Features Automatic RWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.