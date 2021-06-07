2008 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

+ taxes & licensing
226 Bloor St E, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6
Meet "Subby Bob" this Silverado is a very rare configuration, Extended cab with the "supershort" box traditionally found on the Crew Cab.
This Is an Ex- Municipal Truck and is in Excellent overall condition, Like new tires, no visible rust.
