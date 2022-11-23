Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Chevrolet Uplander

249,000 KM

Details Description Features

$1,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$1,950

+ taxes & licensing

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

Contact Seller
2008 Chevrolet Uplander

2008 Chevrolet Uplander

4dr Reg WB LT1

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Chevrolet Uplander

4dr Reg WB LT1

Location

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

  1. 1670690846
  2. 1670690848
  3. 1670690851
  4. 1670690851
  5. 1670690851
  6. 1670690850
  7. 1670690848
  8. 1670690849
  9. 1670690849
  10. 1670690851
  11. 1670690849
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$1,950

+ taxes & licensing

249,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9386944
  • VIN: 1gndu33w78d163960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 249,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Chevy Uplander VAN-7 Passengers-DVD- One Owner. Run and Drive Good- has a small spot of rust on tailgate- it might need ABS sensor. ABS Light on. Otherwise looks and Drive  good. Tires looks like brand new on alloy wheels.

The Car sold ASIS.

FRESH TRADE-IN. NOT INSPECTED. 

“This vehicle is being sold “as-is”, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained ay any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

 

For more information please visit our website at www.oshawafineautosales.ca .Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from.

 

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales.

289 -653-1993

 

766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa " just south of 401 and Bloor street. corner of Erie street and Simcoe-"

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

2008 Chevrolet Uplan...
 249,000 KM
$1,950 + tax & lic
2010 Kia Sportage FW...
 147,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Car...
 139,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

Call Dealer

289-653-XXXX

(click to show)

289-653-1993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory