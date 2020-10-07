Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Dodge Avenger

263,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,990

+ taxes & licensing

Mint Auto Sales

905-240-6468

Contact Seller
2008 Dodge Avenger

2008 Dodge Avenger

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Dodge Avenger

SXT

Location

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

905-240-6468

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,990

+ taxes & licensing

263,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5906388
  • Stock #: 556
  • VIN: 1B3LC56K78N574377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 556
  • Mileage 263,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARPROOF

We have an on-site garage open from Monday to Friday to assist with all types of services that your vehicle may require.

 

We accept trades!!!

 

We accept cash and offer financing and leasing options.

 

$0 Down O.A.C.

 

On-site approval for leasing as low as 4.5%

 

Good Credit Bad Credit You’re Approved!!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mint Auto Sales

2011 GMC Terrain SLE-2
 138,100 KM
$8,490 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Orlan...
 198,500 KM
$5,990 + tax & lic
2010 Pontiac G5 SE w...
 180,900 KM
$3,990 + tax & lic

Email Mint Auto Sales

Mint Auto Sales

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

Call Dealer

905-240-XXXX

(click to show)

905-240-6468

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory