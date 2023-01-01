$7,490+ tax & licensing
$7,490
+ taxes & licensing
2008 Dodge Avenger
RT
Location
450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
177,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9449781
- Stock #: 707
- VIN: 1B3LC76M58N104426
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour WHITE/GREY
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 177,500 KM
Vehicle Description
All of our vehicles are certified!!!
We have an on-site garage open from Monday to Friday to assist with all types of services that your vehicle may require.
On-site approval for leasing as low as 4.5%
Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit... You’re Approved!!!
Call us at 905-240-MINT(6468)
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
