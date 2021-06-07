Menu
2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

125,564 KM

Details Description Features

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE | Power Windows | Cold AC | Tinted Glass

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE | Power Windows | Cold AC | Tinted Glass

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

125,564KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7249658
  • Stock #: 070
  • VIN: 1D8HN44H68B112699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 125,564 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat on Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks, AM/FM/CD Player with Aux Input, Rear Bench Stow & Go, Cold Air Conditioning, Near-New Yokohoma All-Season Tires, Tilt Steering, 3.3L V6 and more! 

Manager's Notes: 
"Perhaps a little on the basic side but honestly, it's a great bang for the buck. Equipped with one of Dodge's best motors, the 3.3L V6 is the one you want to have! The van looks and drives well, the body is in excellent shape for the year and it has a clean Carfax Canada report! You seriously couldn't go wrong, come down and check it out, you won't be wasting your time!" - Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

