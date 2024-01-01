Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Truck is being sold AS IS not Certified. The rocker panels and wheel wells are very rusty. </p>

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

224,865 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

Location

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-721-8168

  1. 1706220293
  2. 1706220303
  3. 1706220315
  4. 1706220384
  5. 1706220395
  6. 1706220404
  7. 1706220415
  8. 1706220941
  9. 1706220950
  10. 1706220960
  11. 1706220970
  12. 1706220980
  13. 1706220989
  14. 1706221001
  15. 1706221011
  16. 1706221019
  17. 1706221027
  18. 1706221037
  19. 1706221044
  20. 1706221051
  21. 1706221059
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
224,865KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 1D7HU18238J106926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 224,865 KM

Vehicle Description

Truck is being sold AS IS not Certified. The rocker panels and wheel wells are very rusty. 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT for sale in Oshawa, ON
2008 Dodge Ram 1500 SLT 224,865 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Explorer Limited white for sale in Oshawa, ON
2021 Ford Explorer Limited white 110,339 KM $36,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Premium for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL Premium 84,219 KM $21,999 + tax & lic

Email Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

239 Bloor St. E., Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-8168

Alternate Numbers
647-808-7929
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Garden Street Auto Sales Ltd.

905-721-8168

Contact Seller
2008 Dodge Ram 1500