2008 Dodge Ram 1500
ST
Location
205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
257,248KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8267934
- VIN: 1D7HU182X8J222091
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 257,248 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 DODGE RAM 1500
4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" ST
257248 km
REAR CAB
TOW PACKAGE
BLUETOOTH
KEYLESS ENTRY
POWER LOCKS
POWER WINDOWS
AND MORE!!
FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE !
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
