2008 Dodge Ram 1500

257,248 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

416-356-3904

ST

Location

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7

416-356-3904

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

257,248KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8267934
  • VIN: 1D7HU182X8J222091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 257,248 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 DODGE RAM 1500 

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" ST

 

$10995.00 CERTIFIED + TAXES & LICENSING

257248 km

 

REAR CAB

TOW PACKAGE

BLUETOOTH

KEYLESS ENTRY

POWER LOCKS

POWER WINDOWS

AND MORE!!

 

$10995.00 CERTIFIED + TAXES & LICENSING

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE !

CALL US TODAY!

 

FANAA AUTO GROUP

www.fanaaauto.com

Fanaa.Autogroup@gmail.com

416 356-3904

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Conventional Spare Tire

