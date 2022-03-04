Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

295,260 KM

Details Description Features

$7,395

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,395

+ taxes & licensing

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

416-356-3904

Contact Seller
2008 Dodge Ram 1500

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Dodge Ram 1500

SLT

Location

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7

416-356-3904

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$7,395

+ taxes & licensing

295,260KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8498141
  • VIN: 1D7HU18218J175906

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 295,260 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 DODGE RAM 1500 

4WD QUAD CAB 

$7395.00 AS IS SPECIAL 

295260 km

DUAL MAGNAFLOW EXHAUST

KEYLESS ENTRY

POWER LOCKS

POWER WINDOWS

AND MORE!

 

$7395.00 Plus TAXES and LICENCING!

Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $695 Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.

 

FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE !

CALL US TODAY!

FANAA AUTO GROUP

www.fanaaauto.com

Fanaa.Autogroup@gmail.com

416 356-3904

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

2008 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 295,260 KM
$7,395 + tax & lic
2009 MINI Cooper S T...
 143,475 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2008 Audi A8
200,628 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Email Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

Fanaa Auto Group Inc.

205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7

Call Dealer

416-356-XXXX

(click to show)

416-356-3904

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory