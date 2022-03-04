$7,395+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-356-3904
2008 Dodge Ram 1500
SLT
Location
Fanaa Auto Group Inc.
205A Bond St W #1, Oshawa, ON L1J 2L7
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$7,395
- Listing ID: 8498141
- VIN: 1D7HU18218J175906
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 295,260 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 DODGE RAM 1500
4WD QUAD CAB
$7395.00 AS IS SPECIAL
295260 km
DUAL MAGNAFLOW EXHAUST
KEYLESS ENTRY
POWER LOCKS
POWER WINDOWS
AND MORE!
$7395.00 Plus TAXES and LICENCING!
Price excludes all applicable taxes and licensing. All vehicles can be certified at an additional cost of $695 Otherwise, as per OMVICs regulations the vehicle is not driveable, not certified, and not e-tested.
FINANCING AND WARRANTY AVAILABLE !
CALL US TODAY!
FANAA AUTO GROUP
www.fanaaauto.com
Fanaa.Autogroup@gmail.com
416 356-3904
Vehicle Features
