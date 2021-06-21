Menu
2008 Ford Econoline

75,000 KM

Details Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

A&P Auto Centre

905-571-1277

E350

E350

Location

A&P Auto Centre

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

905-571-1277

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

75,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7422893
  • VIN: 1FD3E35L68DA98521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels
Driver Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Steel Wheels
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

