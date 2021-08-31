2008 Ford Econoline

Menu
75,000 KM

Details Features

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

E350 SUPER DUTY CUTAWAY VAN

E350 SUPER DUTY CUTAWAY VAN

Location

239 Bloor St East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M3

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

+ taxes & licensing

75,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7645069
  • Stock #: 2394
  • VIN: 1fd3e35l68da98521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Steel Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

