218 Bloor St E - Unit 4, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6
416-262-4722
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2008 Ford Escape XLT V6 4WD available for sale. Runs and drives great.
-AC
-Sunroof
-Leather seats
-Power Seats
-Heated Seats
-AWD
-Alloy wheels
-Cruise control
Price $3000+ HST & Licencing
Call 416-262-4722
At DWK AUTO SALES INC, we believe in delivering the best quality to our customers. We put our customers first and always ensure that all our customers’ needs are met. Quality you can trust; with 5 star customer service.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
218 Bloor St E - Unit 4, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6