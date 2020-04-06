Menu
2008 Ford Escape

XLT

2008 Ford Escape

XLT

DWK Auto Sales Inc.

218 Bloor St E - Unit 4, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6

416-262-4722

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 239,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4833195
  • VIN: 1FMCU93118KE54425
Exterior Colour
Tan
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2008 Ford Escape XLT V6 4WD available for sale. Runs and drives great.
-AC
-Sunroof
-Leather seats
-Power Seats
-Heated Seats
-AWD
-Alloy wheels
-Cruise control
Price $3000+ HST & Licencing
Call 416-262-4722

At DWK AUTO SALES INC, we believe in delivering the best quality to our customers. We put our customers first and always ensure that all our customers’ needs are met. Quality you can trust; with 5 star customer service.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Stability Control
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Luggage Rack
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

DWK Auto Sales Inc.

218 Bloor St E - Unit 4, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M6

