Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Ford Focus

239,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

Mint Auto Sales

905-240-6468

Contact Seller
2008 Ford Focus

2008 Ford Focus

4DR SDN

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford Focus

4DR SDN

Location

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

905-240-6468

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

239,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8727128
  • VIN: 1FAHP35N28W117677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 239,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We have an on-site garage open from Monday to Friday to assist with all types of services that your vehicle may require.

On-site approval for leasing as low as 4.5%

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No credit... You’re Approved!!!

Call us at 905-240-MINT(6468)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mint Auto Sales

2008 Ford Focus 4DR ...
 239,000 KM
$4,990 + tax & lic
2009 Dodge Journey F...
 170,000 KM
$7,490 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 i
 125,500 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email Mint Auto Sales

Mint Auto Sales

Mint Auto Sales

450-480 Taunton Road East, Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4

Call Dealer

905-240-XXXX

(click to show)

905-240-6468

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory