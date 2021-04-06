2008 Ford Ranger

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $995

Sale $10,995 + taxes & licensing 1 8 3 , 7 3 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6902364

6902364 Stock #: 042

042 VIN: 1FTZR45E38PA96623

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 183,732 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Child Seat Anchors Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Anti-Theft System Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Tire Pressure Monitor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.