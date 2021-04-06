2008 Ford Ranger

+ taxes & licensing
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $995
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!
Vehicle Highlights:
Black Clearcoat Exterior on Black Leather Interior, 5 Speed Manual Transmission, 4 x 4 Drivetrain, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Aux Input, Tilt Steering, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Tinted Glass, Bed Liner, Near-New All-Terrain Tires, Vinyl Flooring, CD Player and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
"This is one of those ones where you don't really spend a lot of time contemplating. It's got the V6 4.0L motor, a 5-speed manual transmission, all the power options AND leather seats! I kid you not, you will not find another like it. The body is in solid shape and so is the interior. The clutch feels great and the truck drives as it should. Don't take too long!!" - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $995 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
