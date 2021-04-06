Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Ford Ranger

183,732 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

Contact Seller
2008 Ford Ranger

2008 Ford Ranger

FX-4 | 4X4 | 5 Speed | Leather | Pwr Group | Tints

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford Ranger

FX-4 | 4X4 | 5 Speed | Leather | Pwr Group | Tints

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

  1. 1618961013
  2. 1618961020
  3. 1618961019
  4. 1618961023
  5. 1618961023
  6. 1618961023
  7. 1618961021
  8. 1618961023
  9. 1618961021
  10. 1618961021
  11. 1618961016
  12. 1618961023
  13. 1618961023
  14. 1618961024
  15. 1618961023
  16. 1618961024
  17. 1618961023
  18. 1618961024
  19. 1618961021
  20. 1618961020
  21. 1618961055
  22. 1618961059
  23. 1618961060
  24. 1618961059
  25. 1618961060
  26. 1618961059
  27. 1618961057
  28. 1618961060
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $995

Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

183,732KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6902364
  • Stock #: 042
  • VIN: 1FTZR45E38PA96623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 183,732 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Black Clearcoat Exterior on Black Leather Interior, 5 Speed Manual Transmission, 4 x 4 Drivetrain, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Cruise Control, Aux Input, Tilt Steering, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Tinted Glass, Bed Liner, Near-New All-Terrain Tires, Vinyl Flooring, CD Player and so much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
"This is one of those ones where you don't really spend a lot of time contemplating. It's got the V6 4.0L motor, a 5-speed manual transmission, all the power options AND leather seats! I kid you not, you will not find another like it. The body is in solid shape and so is the interior. The clutch feels great and the truck drives as it should. Don't take too long!!" - Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $995 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Child Seat Anchors
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Anti-Theft System
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From True North Automobiles

2013 Dodge Avenger S...
 147,896 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2012 Buick Verano Au...
 160,175 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-450 *RAR...
 16,280 KM
$124,995 + tax & lic

Email True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

Call Dealer

905-576-XXXX

(click to show)

905-576-8111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory