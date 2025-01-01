$2,999+ taxes & licensing
2008 Honda Civic
LX
Location
Shuaib Auto
766 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6
(647) 303-7143
Certified
$2,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 242,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Honda civic coupe Manuel 5 speed runs and drives selling as is. Power windows Power locks Tilted stearing Tinted windows Ac Ice works ice cold Hid kit Performance exhaust Air intake New tires Runs drives excellent Body clear coat peels other then that no rust. Clean. Very powerful little car Gas saver No dash lights Very clean interior Selling as is $2999 plus applicable. Tax Dealer The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. SHUAIB AUTO 766 SIMCOE STREET SOUTH OSHAWA 647 303 7143
(647) 303-7143