Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Jeep Compass

153,621 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

Contact Seller
2008 Jeep Compass

2008 Jeep Compass

Sport | Auto | Alloys | Fog Lights | Tinted | AC

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Jeep Compass

Sport | Auto | Alloys | Fog Lights | Tinted | AC

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

  1. 1625606054
  2. 1625606060
  3. 1625606060
  4. 1625606061
  5. 1625606061
  6. 1625606062
  7. 1625606061
  8. 1625606062
  9. 1625606062
  10. 1625606061
  11. 1625606060
  12. 1625606058
  13. 1625606059
  14. 1625606061
  15. 1625606062
  16. 1625606062
  17. 1625606063
  18. 1625606063
  19. 1625606063
  20. 1625606062
  21. 1625606091
  22. 1625606098
  23. 1625606098
  24. 1625606099
  25. 1625606097
  26. 1625606098
  27. 1625606098
  28. 1625606099
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

Sale

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

153,621KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7298777
  • Stock #: 074
  • VIN: 1J8FT47W38D750301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,621 KM

Vehicle Description

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111. 

Vehicle Highlights:
Inferno Red Crystal Exterior on Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Tinted Glass, Fog Lights, Heated Seats, AM/FM/CD Player with Aux Input, Cold Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Rear Spoiler and much more! 

Manager's Notes: 
"Compact, yet spacious. Comfortable and stylish, this 2008 Jeep Compass may be a little older than you'd like but honestly it's a great little truck! Runs and drives extremely well, everything is working as it should! Come down and check it out, this is an easy choice for just about any driver." - Mina Morris 

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From True North Automobiles

2008 Jeep Compass Sp...
 153,621 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Focus SE |...
 152,935 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2011 Subaru Impreza ...
 100,955 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

Call Dealer

905-576-XXXX

(click to show)

905-576-8111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory