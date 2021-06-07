+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111.
Vehicle Highlights:
Inferno Red Crystal Exterior on Grey Cloth Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Tinted Glass, Fog Lights, Heated Seats, AM/FM/CD Player with Aux Input, Cold Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Rear Spoiler and much more!
Manager's Notes:
"Compact, yet spacious. Comfortable and stylish, this 2008 Jeep Compass may be a little older than you'd like but honestly it's a great little truck! Runs and drives extremely well, everything is working as it should! Come down and check it out, this is an easy choice for just about any driver." - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
