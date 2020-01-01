Menu
2008 Kia Sedona

113,000 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

EX W/LUXURY PKG

Location

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

113,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6274716
  • VIN: KNDMB233386207438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON- NOT AVAILABLE YET.

 

2008 KIA SEDONA EX One Owner-sunroof-Alloy Wheels-Leather-Power Seats-Heated Seats-Power Windows-DVD..lots more...

This vehicle comes CERTIFIED AND ETESTED!! Extended warranty also available for purchase. We are a proud member of OMVIC and UCDA. Carproof reports are available upon request " Clean Carproof" We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins For more information please visit our website at WWW.OSHAWAFINEAUTOSALES.CA/ or call main line 289 653 1993. WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"." fully Certified !!! Trade-Ins Welcome !!! For more information please visit our Website: oshawafineautosale.webs.com or call 2896531993.Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from. Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. 766 Simcoe Street South, in Oshawa " just south of 401 and bloor street, corner of simcoe south and erie street

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Liftgate
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Adjustable Pedals
Entertainment System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Sun/Moonroof

