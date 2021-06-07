Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Kia Sportage

151,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,295

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,295

+ taxes & licensing

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

289-653-1993

Contact Seller
2008 Kia Sportage

2008 Kia Sportage

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Kia Sportage

EX

Location

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

289-653-1993

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,295

+ taxes & licensing

151,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7196306
  • VIN: KNDJE723687454164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 KIA SPORTAGE EX AWD 4dr  SPORT UTILITY VEHICLE   -NO ACCIDENT-LEATHER SEATS-HEATED SEATS- SUN ROOF- Alloy Wheels Keyless Entry Air Conditioning Power Windows Power Locks Has Books...ect This vehicle comes CERTIFIED! Extended warranty also available for purchase. -WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT RATING, WHETHER YOU HAVE GREAT CREDIT, NO CREDIT, SLOW CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, BEEN BANKRUPT, OR DISABILITY, OR ON A PENSION, OR YOU WORK BUT PAID CASH- WE HAVE MULTIPLE LENDERS THAT WANT TO GIVE YOU A CAR LOAN"- are a proud member of OMVIC and UCDA. We welcome your mechanic inspection before purchase for your own peace of mind !!! We also welcome all trade-ins For more information please visit our website NEW WEBSITE WWW.oshawafineautosale.ca or call main line 289 653 1993. to see more of our dealership’s vehicles on Kijiji, or our web. page, please view Poster add on the right upper side of this page. Many Cars,Trucks and Vans Available to choose from. Oshawa Fine Auto Sales. 766 Simcoe Street South, in Oshawa , just south of 401 and bloor

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

2012 Nissan Rogue
 151,000 KM
$7,799 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Journey SXT
 128,000 KM
$6,499 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Focus SE
 83,000 KM
$5,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

Oshawa Fine Auto Sales

766 Simcoe St South, Oshawa, ON L1H 4K6

Call Dealer

289-653-XXXX

(click to show)

289-653-1993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory