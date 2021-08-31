2008 Lexus IS 250

+ taxes & licensing
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. Feel free to give us a call, send an email or text us through our website, we are open 7 days a week to accommodate you!
Vehicle Highlights:
Matador Red Mica Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, A W D Drivetrain, Power Sunroof, Power Group, Aftermarket Alloys with All-Season Tires, Heated & Power Front Seats, Telescopic Steering, Paddle Shifters, Fog Lights, Rear Split & Folding Seats, Rear Lip Spoiler, Proximity Access, Push Button Start, Cruise Control, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
"A timeless classic, despite its vintage, this car is all style and luxury! The body is in great shape and the interior compliments it nicely. This particular car was originally purchased in Long Island, New York and was imported into Canada back in 2009. The current odometer reads 98,572 miles which translates to 158,636 kilometers. This car was a local new car dealership trade-in, tons of service records available and it has a clean Carfax Canada report! If you're looking for an IS250 AWD, you won't find a better one than this! Call now!" -Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our staff members would be happy to assist you. To provide you with some peace of mind, we are including a 3 months Lubrico Warranty [Driver's Shield Package] free of charge [$400+ Value] with all our certified vehicles. Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $695 which will also include a 36-day guarantee on all the necessary and required safety items. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
