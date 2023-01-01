2008 Nissan Altima

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,989 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 4 0 , 3 4 2 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10084194

10084194 VIN: 1N4AL21E38C191883

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bronze

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 240,342 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.