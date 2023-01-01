Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Nissan Altima

240,342 KM

Details Description Features

$4,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,989

+ taxes & licensing

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

905-571-3460

Contact Seller
2008 Nissan Altima

2008 Nissan Altima

4DR SDN I4 CVT 2.5 S

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Nissan Altima

4DR SDN I4 CVT 2.5 S

Location

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

905-571-3460

  1. 1687194155
  2. 1687194159
  3. 1687194163
  4. 1687194168
  5. 1687194172
  6. 1687194176
  7. 1687194181
  8. 1687194185
  9. 1687194189
  10. 1687194193
  11. 1687194198
  12. 1687194202
  13. 1687194206
  14. 1687194210
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,989

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
240,342KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10084194
  • VIN: 1N4AL21E38C191883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 240,342 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is certified, serviced & oil changed.

Financing available O.A.C



R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. is a family owned business, established in 1994.



Referrals built us, reliability keep us serving you.




R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd. ... We Care.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

2014 BMW 3 Series 4d...
 209,334 KM
$15,989 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Soul 5DR WG...
 163,849 KM
$10,989 + tax & lic
2009 Pontiac Torrent...
 168,831 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

R.E.R. Automobiles Ltd

1901 Simcoe St N, Oshawa, ON L1G 4Y4

Call Dealer

905-571-XXXX

(click to show)

905-571-3460

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory