$7,498+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-721-1200
2008 Nissan Versa
1.8 S
Location
Boss Auto
1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
905-721-1200
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,498
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8482062
- Stock #: 434626
- VIN: 3N1BC13E98L434626
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 84,538 KM
Vehicle Description
***LOW MILEAGE***EXTREMELY CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED NISSAN HATCHBACK W/ EXTRAORDINARILY LOW MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE VERY FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 1.8L ENGINE, POWER LOCKS AND WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONING, KEYLESS ENTRY, AUXILLARY INPUT, SAFETY, WARRANTY AND MORE! *** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Boss Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.