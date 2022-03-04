Menu
2008 Nissan Versa

84,538 KM

$7,498

+ tax & licensing
1.8 S

1.8 S

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

84,538KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8482062
  • Stock #: 434626
  • VIN: 3N1BC13E98L434626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 84,538 KM

Vehicle Description

***LOW MILEAGE***EXTREMELY CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED NISSAN HATCHBACK W/ EXTRAORDINARILY LOW MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE VERY FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 1.8L ENGINE, POWER LOCKS AND WINDOWS, AIR CONDITIONING, KEYLESS ENTRY, AUXILLARY INPUT, SAFETY, WARRANTY AND MORE! *** FREE RUST-PROOF PACKAGE FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY *** This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
Warranty Included

